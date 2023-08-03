Oprah Winfrey Stans Out Over Beyoncé: “I Am In Awe”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Oprah Winfrey stans out over Beyoncé’s Renaissance live show. Read what the media mogul had to say!

Oprah Winfrey has applauded Beyoncé’s acclaimed Renaissance tour.

The former talk show host, 69, attended the “Crazy In Love” star’s tour at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Oprah posted a video to Instagram to heap praise on Beyoncé and her concert, which she dubbed “the most extraordinary show” she has seen.

“I have never in my life experienced anything like that,” Oprah Winfrey began. “I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t scream, I was in awe. I am in awe of that kind of talent, that kind of synergy, what it takes to do that, that kind of expression, that kind of anointing.”

Oprah continued, “I mean that is a thing that’s coming straight from a source that creates the planet. That is like the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen. The most extraordinary show I’ve ever seen.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is in support of her album of the same name – the singer’s seventh full-length LP which was released in July 2022.

The singer has 16 shows remaining on her tour, before a final performance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on September 27.