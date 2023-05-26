Is Oprah Planning A Career In Politics?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Oprah Winfrey reps have come forward to dispel reports that the TV removal was considering a run for Senate!

Oprah Winfrey is “not considering” filling California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat if she retires.

It has recently been reported that Winfrey is being considered to take on Feldstein’s seat following retirement rumors.

However, the media mogul’s spokesperson shut down the speculation by insisting that Winfrey “is not considering the seat should it become vacant.”

Feinstein, who will turn 90 next month, has recently been seen using a wheelchair due to health issues and was absent from the Capitol for ten weeks, causing the influx of rumors.

The Democratic senator has vowed to serve the rest of her term, which will end in January 2025.

If Feinstein does leave before then, Governor Gavin Newsom could appoint a caretaker to serve the remainder of the term.

Newsom has stated that he would appoint a Black woman if the seat became available.

Los Angeles Times columnist George Skelton flouted Winfrey’s name in April, and The Associated Press then reported that the TV host was a potential contender for the position.

