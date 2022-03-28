Oscar Producer Will Packer Comments On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The internet-breaking moment is trending all around the globe.

Will Packer is likely best known for producing films such as Think Like a Man, Straight Outta Compton, and Girls Trip. The Will Packer Productions founder also got the chance to oversee the 94th Academy Awards.

This year’s Oscars ceremony will go down in history for one internet-breaking moment. While presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, Chris Rock decided to make a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith to the bald female character from the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

The autoimmune condition known as alopecia apparently caused Pinket Smith’s real-life hair loss. After first giggling at Chris Rock making fun of his wife on live television, Will Smith then walked on stage and slapped Rock in the face.

Will Packer Promised The Show Would Not Be Boring

Will Smith’s unexpected outburst shocked people inside the Dolby Theatre. People around the world watching from home were also stunned. Reactions to the altercation, including a tweet from Will and Jada’s 23-year-old son Jaden Smith, poured in across social media platforms.

Oscar producer Will Packer also shared his thoughts on Twitter. While Packer did not directly mention Will Smith or Chris Rock, his comment was clearly in response to the headline-grabbing blow that took place at the Academy Awards.

“Welp… I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars,” posted Will Packer at 12:57 am ET. That tweet from the Florida A&M University graduate has amassed more than 12,000 likes in just seven hours. Over 2,000 Twitter accounts retweeted Packer.

Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) March 28, 2022

The Slap Has Captivated Social Media

Not surprisingly, “Will Smith • Chris Rock • Academy Awards • Jada Pinkett Smith” is the top Google trend at the moment. Will Smith’s name also leads Twitter’s top trending topic rankings in the United States and worldwide.

The “slap seen ’round the world” has definitely garnered significant social media and mainstream media attention for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This is coming off the 2021 Oscars telecast drawing the show’s smallest audience in history.

Will Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his tear-filled acceptance speech for winning Best Actor (King Richard). Plus, the Academy issued a brief statement in response to Smith’s face-smacking incident. The Beverly Hills-based organization posted, in part, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.”