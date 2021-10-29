OTF Rapper Doodie Lo Produces Video To Contest Sexually Abusing Ex-Girlfriend’s Five-Year-Old Son

Doodie Lo shared a video that he claims is evidence the mother is “grooming” her son to accuse him of the horrific crime.

Doodie Lo, a member of Lil Durk’s Only The Family (OTF) record label, was accused of sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend’s 5-year-old son on Wednesday. The mother of the child, FTN Bae shared an audio recording of her son recounting allegedly being assaulted by Doodie Lo.

Doodie Lo denies the allegations. He shared a video and claimed it shows FTN Bae “grooming” her son to blame him for a horrific crime he did not commit. In the clip, the mother tells her son not to blame “Alex” for the alleged abuse.

We can’t lie on Alex,” she says to the boy. “If she didn’t do it, we can’t say that she did it. That’s really really bad, and you can’t blame somebody for something like that, OK? You can’t. I want you to tell me what happened. Start from where you were, what happened, please. Tell me what happened.”

The little boy begins but is interrupted, “No, you said David did it. You said David did it in my room.”

Doodie Lo also added two text messages which he claims are from the mother explaining why her son initially blamed someone else.

The OTF rapper denies the allegations against him and claimed in the caption that the clip he posted is the first video the mother sent to him while the one circulated is the sixth version.

“I was gone wait to post this but this lady playing with my name assassinating my character accusing me of committing a crime against a child that is FALSE!” he wrote. “I got 4 daughters that love me and would never harm a child in any way. She is clearly Is Sick And NEED help!!! This girl is pressed and y’all believe anything. This video is the FIRST video she made and sent to me, the one y’all heard is the SIXTH recording. She is grooming him to say this. She has been contacting my friends and family harassing them for weeks.

“Y’all need to use yall brain because If this was REMOTELY true there would be EVIDENCE and I would be in JAIL. Hopefully y’all can wait the time it’s finna take for this to play out because I’m not about to sit back and allow someone to lie and defame me because she mad I ain’t want her.”

Shortly after the allegations surfaced, Doodie Lo appeared on Instagram Live with an attorney. The lawyer suggested FTN Bae was lying and possibly in danger of being sued for defamation of character.

“I’m not sure what this young lady’s motives other than being upset and having ulterior motives that generally have nothing to do with if, or by whom, her child was assaulted,” stated the lawyer.

“Any and all legal remedies we have available will be pursued,” she said.

The attorney further claimed that the audio shared by FTN Bae was “clearly edited.” She further accused FTN Bae of “harassing” her client and told Doodie Lo’s followers to report FTN Bae’s Instagram post as “bullying” or “false information.”

The original post by FTN Bae