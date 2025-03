Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The legendary studio was located in the basement of Rico Wade’s mother’s house in Lakewood.

Outkast—the duo of legendary MCs André 3000 and Big Boi—helped put Atlanta Hip-Hop on the map. Beginning in the early ’90s, albums such as Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik and ATLiens proved indefinitely “the South has something to say.”

It all started in the basement of Rico Wade’s mother’s house, which Wade had nicknamed The Dungeon. There, along with his Organized Noize brethren Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray, Wade crafted enduring masterpieces for not just Outkast but also Goodie Mob, TLC and more.

On Friday (March 14), Outkast uploaded their “homage” to their relationship with Atlanta, which included some rare footage of Three Stacks and Big Boi being interviewed by Fab Five Freddy for Yo! MTV Raps.

Just 19 at the time, Dre, rocking a white Kangol, spoke about “vibing” in the studio while Daddy Fat Sax talked about some of his influences, including Eric B. & Rakim and Kurtis Blow as well as their peers, Goodie Mob and Society of Soul.

Formed in 1992 after André 3000 and Big Boi met as high school students, Outkast quickly rose to prominence two years later, when they unleashed the Organized Noize-produced Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.

Blending Southern Hip-Hop, funk, psychedelia and jazz, their music was an innovative gumbo of sounds seasoned with intricate lyricism. Outkast released six studio albums during their time together, garnering both critical acclaim and commercial success along the way.

Their 1998 album, Aquemini, liberated Hip-Hop from any perceived constraints with its exploration of more diverse and experimental sounds. Outkast’s impact was further evident on 2003’s double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, which won Album of the Year at the 46th Grammy Awards and achieved diamond certification.

Much has changed since Outkast’s last album, 2006’s Idlewild. André and Big Boi went on their last Outkast tour in 2014, and there’s little chance of them ever getting back together (although they remain close friends).

Three Stacks released an experimental jazz album, New Blue Sun, in 2023 and was nominated for a Grammy in the Album of the Year and Best Alternative Jazz Album categories at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The opening track, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” was nominated for Best Instrumental Composition.

Big Boi continues to tour with Sleepy Brown and other members of the Dungeon Family, although they’ve had to do a lot of mourning in recent months. Rico Wade died suddenly in April 2024 of heart problems and his mother, Beatrice Wade, followed six months later.