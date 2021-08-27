OutKast’s ‘ATLiens’ To Be Presented As An Interactive Video Game

Organized Noize will take part in a live stream event from The Dungeon.

Today (August 27), marks the 25th anniversary of OutKast releasing ATLiens. The Atlanta-based duo’s second studio LP came out in 1996 to critical acclaim.

A special digital and vinyl release of ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) arrived on Friday. This expanded version of the album, mixed in Hi-Res 24bit sound, includes fourteen previously unreleased instrumental tracks.

In addition, Legacy Recordings and Certified commemorated the occasion with an official animated music video for “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac).” The Organized Noize-produced song was first released as a track on ATLiens.

According to Legacy Recordings, a 25th-anniversary interactive ATLiens video game is in the works as well. The game, which works on mobile and desktop browsers and integrates with Apple Music and Spotify, was produced by the London-based digital agency F That.

Fans will have the opportunity to play the ATLiens game as André 3000 or Big Boi. Avatar versions of the OutKast members battle aliens in Atlanta. The goal is to collect as many vinyl discs as quickly as possible in order to score points.

Plus, Organized Noize is scheduled to host a live stream presentation on IG Live and Volume.com with all members of the production team at The Dungeon on August 30. The event will include Brandon Butler of Butter.ATL and Hip Hop and Urban studies scholar Dr. Joycelyn Wilson.

André “3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton joined forces as OutKast while attending Georgia’s Tri-Cities High School. The southerners went on to release their debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik in 1994. ATLiens arrived two years later.

OutKast eventually became one of the most acclaimed music acts of all time. 2003’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below is only the second Hip Hop project to win the Grammy Award for Album Of The Year. André 3000 and Big Boi also scored three #1 Hot 100 hits in the early 2000s.

All six OutKast studio LPs were released via LaFace Records, a now-defunct unit of Sony Music Entertainment. Legacy Recordings is the catalog division of SME. Certified is the digital platform that celebrates Sony Music Entertainment’s R&B and Hip Hop discographies.