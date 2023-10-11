Pro-Palestinian & Pro-Israeli Protestors Come To Blows In New York City

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Some of the pro-Palestine demonstrators carried Nazi s####### symbols to antagonize pro-Israeli supporters.

The war in Middle East has spilled over into the streets of New York City, home to the largest Jewish population in the world. Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday (October 7), continuing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that has been ongoing for almost a century. Following the attack, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators protesting in New York City came to blows, according to MSN.

At the center of the conflict was the s#######, a symbol of dark horror for Jewish people. One protester on the pro-Palestine side was captured holding up his phone to the cameras to reveal an image of a s#######. The painful symbol of hate was used by many of the protesters siding with the Palestinians and the actions of Hamas.

Apart from the offensive symbol, pro-Palestine demonstrators denounced the Israeli government’s actions in Palestine and advocated for the right to self-defense for those living under colonial rule. The pro-Israeli supporters were lower in number. There were about 70 of them in Times Square shouting about the deaths caused by the terrorist attacks.

Latest reports say more than 1,000 Israelis have been killed in the attack along with at least 700 Palestinians.