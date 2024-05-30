Pam Grier Gushes Over Snoop Dogg’s Kissing Skills: “He Could Smooch” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg may have fainted after meeting Pam Grier for the first time, but he left a lasting impression on the iconic actress.

Pam Grier has very fond memories of her Bones co-star Snoop Dogg!

The legendary actress took a walk down memory lane during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, revealing the Death Row Records boss was a great kisser. Hudson showed Grier a clip of Snoop recalling their first meeting on the Bones set in 2000.

“Oh my God, and he can smooch!” Pam Grier said of Snoop Dogg. “Let me tell ya, let me tell ya.”

While Snoop impressed Grier with his kissing skills, their initial encounter was memorable for very different reasons.

During his January appearance on Hudson’s show, Snoop Dogg admitted that he fainted after meeting Pam Grier for the first time.

“Pam Grier walked up and just sat right next to me and started talking. My heart beat fast,” Snoop Dogg recalled. So I’m like, ‘Okay, I hear what you’re saying. Pam, give me a minute.”

The Doggfather tried to collect himself with the visit to the men’s room, but it didn’t work.

“I go to the bathroom and faint,” he added. “I fainted, I’m laying on the ground. My security comes in there like, ‘Get off this nasty floor. Man, what are you doing?’ I looked up, and I said, ‘I just met Pam Grier.’”

Meanwhile, last month on Watch What Happens Live, Pam Grier shared her reaction to Snoop Dogg fainting.

“I was so upset that they cleaned him up and brought him back out and we sat together. I didn’t know I had that effect on him. He’s such a lovely person, I just couldn’t imagine him lying in urine,” she told Andy Cohen.