Pam Grier Reveals Why She’s Learning To Pole Dance For Cardi B

Pam Grier decided to pick up a new skill for her proposed movie with Cardi B. The legendary actress said she’s learning how to pole dance for a role in the film on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I’m doing presently my biopic as a series,” Grier said when asked about the Cardi B collaboration. “As soon as I finish that, I really wanted to work with her. And it could be in maybe two years at the theater ‘cause I’m now learning how to pole dance. And it’s taking a minute, but it’s a lot of fun. But it’s a wonderful story. I don’t want to give it away, but it’s perfect for her because she’s a great mom.”

Grier told Rolling Stone she was writing a script for herself and Cardi B in 2022. The Foxy Brown star refused to disclose any major details about the movie, but she teased her and Cardi B’s roles on Watch What Happens Live.

“I’m the pole dancer,” Grier said. “And she teaches me.”

Cardi B wasn’t the only rapper mentioned during Grier’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Grier also discussed Snoop Dogg passing out when he met her for the first time at an airport.

“He was turning pale and he got up and he wobbled to the men’s room.,” Grier recalled. “I said, ‘Is he OK?’ He went in and fell down on the pissy floor and fainted.”

She added, “I was so upset that they cleaned him up and brought him back out and we sat together. I didn’t know I had that effect on him. He’s such a lovely person, I just couldn’t imagine him lying in urine.”

Grier and Snoop Dogg worked together on the 2001 horror film Bones. Snoop Dogg recounted his fainting story in several interviews.