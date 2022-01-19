Pardison Fontaine Confronts Megan Thee Stallion Split Rumors

Pardison Fontaine spoke on the claims that he and Meg Thee Stallion have broken up due to domestic violence: “nobody puttin hands on nobody.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi Fontaine have kept their relationship under wraps recently, sparking rumors of a breakup.

The pair have frequently shared their loving displays on social media throughout their relationship. However, Megan Thee Stallion recently cleared all traces of her beau from her official Instagram account after failing to publicly wish him a happy birthday in December, causing the gossip to explode. Allegations emerged that the pair split because Pardi was unable to deal with Megan’s bad temper when drunk.

The pair remained tight-lipped and refused to address the speculation. Nevertheless, something changed as Pardi felt he needed to clarify a few things. He reposted one of the blogs addressing the rumors. Particularly to refute any allegations of domestic violence.

“Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” he wrote. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give n*ggas a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has kept silent on the issue, instead choosing to promote her music. The “WAP” hitmaker took to Instagram to share the cover art for her new single with dancehall artist, Shenseea. The two scantily-clad beauties posed provocatively on all fours while wearing multi-colored bodysuits and little else. Appropriately, Megan pokes her tongue out, playfully hinting at the song’s title, “Lick.”

“Get ready!!” Megan warned. “We gonna go crazy this FRIDAY! @theestallion 🔥 #shenyengz #hotties 👅”