Michael Jackson’s Only Daughter Reveals Secret Heroin & Alcohol Battle At 5 Years Clean

Paris Jackson revealed her private battles with addiction while celebrating five years of sober living in a heartfelt Instagram post.

On Tuesday (January 7) the musician took to Instagram with a video montage that begins with a close-up of her dilated pupils. The video shows Jackson drinking, smoking and partying with friends and features clips of her looking distraught.

However, it quickly transitions to footage from Jackson’s sober life with images of recovery tokens and videos of her looking happy and healthy while enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

“hi, i’m pk and i’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict,” Jackson began her heartfelt caption. “today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. to say that i’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. gratitude hardly scratches the surface. it’s because i’m sober that i get to smile today.”

Paris sharing clips from her past to present celebrating a emotional huge milestone in her life 5 yrs sober! She's had been thru so much since she was 11 and being publicly open about her journey isn't easy. pic.twitter.com/OYONZtH3jw — Kelly Jackson (Michael Jacksons) wife (@KellyBills14) January 7, 2025

Jackson continued, expressing her gratitude for the many positive changes that her new sober lifestyle has brought.

“i’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether i’m sober or not,” she explained. “But today i get to show up for it.”

Of her video montage, Jackson added, “here’s a little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my god i can’t believe i almost missed it all. thanks 1 • 7 • 20.”

Well-wishers flooded the comment section with messages of support and encouragement, including Paris’ aunt, La Toya Jackson.

“Congratulations Paris!!! I’m so, so, so proud of you and your growth your strength and accomplishments,” she wrote. “And I thank you for helping others that are going through this. Time flies, it’s been five long years, I’m so proud of you sweetheart! I love you.”