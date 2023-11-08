Paul Wall Taps Bun B Chalie Boy For Texas Anthem: “Bounce, Rock, Skate” 

Paul Wall has a brand-new single with fellow Texans Bun B and Chalie Boy.

Titled “Bounce, Rock, Skate,” the track is an ode to Houston’s unique culture and pays homage to Houston’s beloved “slabs.” Said to be an acronym for “slow, loud and bangin,” the term refers to old-school cars lavishly decked out, which have become a mainstay in Houston.

Listen to the track below.

Paul Wall went viral this summer after social media users were dumbfounded over his new look. The Houston-bred rapper went viral after sharing a video on his TikTok page. While he was concerned his face looked like he was using an old man filter, fans loved his appearance, with many praising his silver-fox looks.

@paulwallbaby713 1st off, why my face look like the old man filter lol, we had a lot of fun yesterday, perfoming halftime with @Louie TheSinger and watching the @Houston Texans Mannnn gonna be a long journey but u can definitely feel we’re headed in the right direction @Tank Dell LFG homie!!!! ♬ original sound – paulwallbaby

The platinum-selling rapper will reunite with his “Bounce, Rock, Skate,” collaborator Bun B in an upcoming Hip-Hop 50 celebration. They will be joined by other Southerners, including the likes of Juvenile, Twista, David Banner, Mia X and Pastor Troy at the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, Dirty South Edition event in Huntsville, Alabama later this month.

Bun B also features on Paul Wall’s latest album, Start Finish Repeat, a joint project with Termanology, appearing on the song “Houston BBQ.” The project was released earlier this month on November 3.