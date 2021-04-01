Peloton Developing Workout Series Based On Verzuz Series Created By Timbaland And Swizz Beatz

(AllHipHop News)
Bosses at personal fitness company Peloton have found a new pedal partner in Timbaland d Swizz Beat’z break-out online music battle initiative Verzuz.
The visionaries at the at-home fitness company have struck a partnership with the livestream music platform, which was acquired by Triller earlier this month (Mar21), and they are adapting the idea for exercise classes on stationary bikes and treadmills.
Verzuz was launched a year ago as a means of bringing music fans together during the COVID lockdown.
Online back catalog battles have brought DMX and Snoop Dogg, Monica and Brandy, and even Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle together, while upcoming face-offs will feature The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire, SWV and Brownstone, and Method Man and Redman.