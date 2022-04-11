Pete Davidson Absent From First Season Of “The Kardashians”

Fans of Kim Kardashian will be disappointed to learn that her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, will not be featured in their new series on Hulu.

Pete Davidson won’t be getting any airtime during the first season of The Kardashians.

Editors at TMZ have reported that the upcoming Hulu show wrapped filming without any appearances from the “Saturday Night Live” star, though Kim will talk about their relationship.

Pete and Kim started dating last October after meeting on the set of the sketch program.

The TV personality filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February 2021 and was declared legally single last month.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kim confirmed that Pete, 28, had not yet appeared on her family’s new show.

“I have not filmed with him,” the 41-year-old admitted. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does.”

However, she teased that season two might have more in store for her partner.

“If there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season,” she added.

The Kardashians will begin streaming on April 14th.