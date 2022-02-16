Kim Kardashian served Kanye West with papers in an effort to legally become single despite his pleas for a reconciliation.

Kanye West wants to reconcile with Kim Kardashian, but she’s ready to move forward with their divorce.

According to Radar Online, Kim Kardashian served Kanye West with papers in an effort to legally become single. Last year, the reality star’s attorney Laura Wasser filed documents to have her client be declared single in the eyes of the law.

The socialite is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, yet Kanye West thinks he can win her back. He sent her a truck full of roses on Valentine’s Day after breaking up with actress Julia Fox.

Kim Kardashian has expressed no interest in reuniting with her estranged husband. Their marriage is over in her eyes.

“No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time,” she said in a court filing.

The divorce proceedings have stalled though since ‘Ye is unwilling to work with Kim Kardashian on a settlement. They agreed she’d keep their Hidden Hills mansion but haven’t made progress on anything else.

Since Kanye West is still hoping to repair the relationship, Kim Kardashian is seeking help from a judge. She’s asked a judge to terminate their marriage, separating their marital status from other matters in their divorce.

“[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives,” she said in court documents. “Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She married Kanye West in 2014 and had four children with him.