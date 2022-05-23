Pete Davidson Name Checks Kanye In Final “Saturday Night Live” Appearance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson made a little quip about Kanye West during his last appearance on “Saturday Night Live” last night. Take a look!

Pete Davidson referenced Kanye West during his final appearance on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.

Joining Colin Jost and Michael Che for the Weekend Update segment of the sketch show on Saturday evening, the comedian began by acknowledging the “millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye.”

There has been tension between the pair since Pete started dating Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, last year.

Elsewhere, Pete Davidson thanked SNL creator Lorne Michaels for his ongoing support and recalled the advice he gave him shortly after he announced his engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018. Pete and Ariana split a few months later.

“He always gives the best advice,” the 28-year-old insisted before recounting their conversation. “I said, ‘Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating for two weeks.’ He said, ‘Oh, hold on for dear life!’ It’s a true thing, he said.”

Pete also shared that Lorne told him he wasn’t sure he was the right for the show during his audition but decided “let’s screw this up together.”

“And that’s exactly what we did,” he smiled. “And that’s why people who don’t think I deserve this job shouldn’t hate me since we have so much in common. Like, if anything I should inspire hope that literally anyone could be on ‘Saturday Night Live.'”

In addition to Pete Davidson, veteran SNL stars Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are also departing the show.