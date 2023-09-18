Pete Davidson Jokes About “Post-Rehab Glow” Following Kanye Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson made light of his recent trip to rehab, which followed a high-profile feud with rap star Kanye West.

Pete Davidson has addressed his recent stint in rehab. The “Bupkis” star, 29, joked about his “post-rehab glow” during a recent comedy show in Atlantic City with fellow comedians John Mulaney and Jon Stewart.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” Pete Davidson told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

During the show, Pete revealed he took ketamine daily for four years. He described the drug as “magical” and recalled its ability to alter his mind.

“One time, I got ‘The Wiggles’ to mesh with ‘Schindler’s List,'” the comedian quipped.

The “King of Staten Island” actor, who is set to celebrate his 30th birthday in November, also admitted he attended Aretha Franklin’s 2018 funeral while high and told the audience they shouldn’t take illicit drugs after turning 30.

“(You) can’t do drugs in your 30s (because) it’s not cute anymore (and) you’re just a drug addict,” he said.

In June, it was reported that the former “Saturday Night Live” star had checked into rehab to address his ongoing mental health issues. No word if Kanye West helped play a role in driving Pete to rehab, after the rap star’s high-profile attacks on the comedian for dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kim admitted Kanye helped end the relationship and that Pete Davidson “suffered” for dating her. The SKIMS founder didn’t divulge exactly what led to the split. However, she hinted that her ex-husband Kanye West’s adverse public reaction to their romance was a factor.

“There was a lot of guilt,” Kim Kardashian revealed. “Pete went through a lot because of my relationship.”