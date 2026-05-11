Pete Davidson Reignites Kanye West Feud With Nazi Joke During Kevin Hart Roast

Pete Davidson reignites his feud with Kanye West during Kevin Hart’s Netflix roast, bringing up Ye’s Nazi comments and their 2022 Kim Kardashian love triangle.

Pete Davidson brought an old beef back to life at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles when he took the stage to roast Kevin Hart, and let loose on Kanye West.

During the “Netfflix Is a Joke” comedy special, the comedian cracked a line that’s already got people talking: “I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.”

The joke landed hard because it directly references Ye’s years-long embrace of Nazi ideology and antisemitic rhetoric that started in 2022 and dominated headlines for months.

Here’s what makes this moment significant. Kanye recently apologized for his antisemitic comments, even taking out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to express remorse.

But Pete’s roast joke proves the damage from those years isn’t forgotten, and the comedian’s willing to bring it up on a major Netflix platform.

The two men’s history runs deep, and it all traces back to 2022 when Pete was dating Kim Kardashian after her split from Kanye.

During that relationship, Kanye went nuclear on social media.

He called Pete “Skete” and posted music videos depicting violence against the comedian.

In the track “Eazy,” Kanye threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” and he doubled down with another diss on “City of Gods.”

Pete eventually fired back in leaked messages, calling Kanye “embarrassing” and begging him to stop harassing Kim.

Kim herself said the “Eazy” video made her “really sad” and that it “wasn’t fair” to Pete.

Fast forward to now, and everyone’s moved on to new relationships. Kim’s been spotted holding hands with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton at Broadway shows and Coachella, making their romance public after months of dating rumors.

Pete’s with model Elsie Hewitt, and they share a daughter born in December 2025, though sources say they’re currently working through relationship issues.

Kanye’s married to Bianca Censori, who he wed in late 2022.

According to TMZ, the roast joke has people wondering if Kanye will respond, especially since he’s been relatively quiet on social media compared to his 2022 rampage.

The question now is whether this Netflix moment reignites the feud or if Kanye lets it slide.