Pete Rock Blasts Diddy For Trying To Steal Nickname, Erase Him From Culture

Pete Rock slammed Diddy for using the “Chocolate Boy Wunda” moniker despite it being the legendary producer’s longtime nickname.

Pete Rock called out Diddy in a lengthy post on Instagram.

The Hip Hop legend criticized Diddy for stealing the “Chocolate Boy Wunda” nickname. Pete Rock accused the Bad Boy Records founder of attempting to erase the acclaimed producer from the culture.

“ERASURE IS A REAL THING we doing this to each other now???” he wrote. “@bet @billboard We not alike. YOU KNOW BETTER THAN THIS KNOCK THIS OFF!! You are from 77 dell ave Mt.Vernon NY. i know everything about you but i wouldnt call myself puff daddy when im THE REAL CHOCOLATE BOY WUNDA BOSS.”

He continued, “You kinda came outta nowhere. Been in mt.vernon since the 1st grade all the way to graduating high school. I came up with the town. My brother Grap Luva taught you dance steps in your garage on dell ave. I touch drum machines and make the beats 4 REAL. You cant erase what i have done in music or try to take my name lol.”

Pete Rock has been known as the “Chocolate Boy Wunda” for decades. Diddy recently started using the moniker and referred to Bobby Brown as the “first Chocolate Boy Wonder” at the 2022 BET Awards.

Diddy adopting the nickname led to Pete Rock airing out his grievances on social media. The Instagram post also functioned as a warning to Diddy.

“Everyone in hip hop knows who the chocolate boy wunda is,” Pete Rock wrote. “You brought biggie to the basement only to diss me later and not use me on any of his projects. You cut me out the ‘One More Chance’ video when BIG himself invited me. You got to where you wanted to be then s######. My gift is from GOD the almighty mister puffy smh i made those hits 4real. There is no comparison dude. I been here before you. Dont let me go in on you cuz its alot there.”

He concluded, “Just knock it off with the chocboywunda s### man. im flattered tho bruh but you wanted my attention i guess ok now you got it. now use your own names. You got a few of em n####. P Diddy Puff Daddy & dat Brother Love s###. I never wanted nothing from you, but stop calling yourself by my name. Its copy written. You wanna be the chocboywunda you gotta pay for it FOH @diddy What are you doing bro? smfh this is so corny lol. Wow! Im minding my business and doing what i gotta do for the culture of hip hop music. Im still here by the grace of god.”