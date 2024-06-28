Pete Rock Dubbs Donald Trump “A Savage” Following Joe Biden Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

There was no shortage of jokes following the Biden vs. Trump showdown on Thursday night (June 27).

The 2024 Presidential Debate got underway on Thursday night (June 27), pitting President Joe Biden and Donald Trump against each other. Social media, of course, blew up with reactions to what many Americans are calling “a sad day” for the United States.

Of course, there were no shortage of jokes. One particular clip of Biden is making the rounds due to Trump’s response. As Biden was speaking on border patrol, Biden seemed to trail off until he was inaudible. Trump replied, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.” Biden just looked at him with a blank stare, prompting even more criticism to come his way.

Pete Rock wrote on the clip, “Trump is a savage,” while others simply laughed. Others had Biden’s back, explaining he’s had a stuttering problem since he was a child.

Hosted by CNN at the network’s Atlanta studios, the debate, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, featured no live audience, allowing for a focused and intense exchange between the candidates. Biden and Trump tackled key issues including the economy, healthcare and foreign policy, each trying to underscore their vision for America’s future while criticizing their opponent’s past actions and proposals​.

The debate was marked by sharp exchanges and contrasting styles, with Biden emphasizing his administration’s achievements and plans for continued recovery and growth, while Trump criticized Biden’s handling of domestic and international issues, promising a return to what he described as more effective policies.

The event was widely covered and streamed across multiple platforms, ensuring a broad audience. Political analysts and viewers alike have begun dissecting the performances, with many noting the significance of this early encounter in shaping the narrative for the 2024 presidential race​ in November.