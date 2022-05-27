Pete Rock Slams Drill Rap, Calls It “Trash”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Legendary producer Pete Rock claimed drill rap “disrupts the soul” and said “nobody speaks up on this trash.”

Pete Rock criticized drill rap in a since-deleted Instagram post on Thursday (May 26).

The legendary producer shared his thoughts about drill rap alongside footage of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The clip showed the mayor referencing a drill rap video at a press conference about school safety.

“Drill Rap!! Thats trash hop not hip hop,” Pete Rock wrote. “I been told yall about this kinda s###. idc call me what you want but that kinda hip hop is doo doo and it disrupts the soul i told yall that already man lol smh. Nobody speaks up on this trash lol.”

He continued, “Drill rap not even for the birds or the streets is the result of greed, people with no talent, and the destruction of the culture. Yall never see the play when it’s happening and everyone complains but does not speak up and say a word. Now this! this how we going out? Its on social media but who is really promoting this? talk about that smh.”

Pete Rock’s since-deleted post wasn’t the first time he’s shown his disdain for drill rap. Earlier this month, he also denounced it on Twitter.

“SOMEBODY GOTTA SHOW THEM WHAT REAL MUSIC AND LYRICS ARE,” he wrote. “THIS AINT IT!!! THEY DYING OVER THIS STUFF CUZ THATS NOT MUSIC.”

View the press conference featured in Pete Rock’s Instagram post below. The portion he clipped begins around the 29-minute mark.