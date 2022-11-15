Peter Gunz & His Exes Downplay Threesome Dynamic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Peter Gunz, Amina Buddafly and Tara Wallace appear in the new dating show ‘After Happily Ever After’ hosted by Bow Wow.

The love triangle between Peter Gunz, Amina Buddafly and Tara Wallace got more complicated due to their involvement in a new dating show.

BET’s After Happily Ever After features former couples working together to help their exes find love. Peter Gunz participated in the show with two exes after their drama played out on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop.

Peter Gunz and his exes spoke about their “crazy dynamic” in an interview with Heavy. After Happily Ever After presented the trio with an opportunity to display the growth in their relationship.

“People always think that we come as a threesome and we don’t,” Tara Wallace told Heavy. “We [are] three individual super-talented people in our own respects. I think it’s always sometimes like, ‘Should we work together? Will people continue to think we haven’t grown?’ But [After Happily Ever After] was still very different. The concept was different.”

Peter Gunz called After Happily Ever After the “realest show” he’s ever done. But Amina Buddafly noted it was “very invasive.”

“Living together is one big thing that was different from most of the shows we’ve done in the past,” she said. “It was just filmed 24/7, so cameras were always on, even at night when we were sleeping. We really couldn’t hide anywhere.”

Tara Wallace also admitted the show’s concept made it challenging to film. Peter Gunz wasn’t shy about how he felt watching an ex date someone else.

“I was definitely hating and jealous,” he said.

After Happily Ever After premiered in October. The show airs Wednesdays on BET.