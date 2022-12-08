Petition Seeks To Strip Kanye West Of Honorary Doctorate Over Antisemitic Comments

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Over 11,000 people have signed their names to a petition to have Kanye’s degree stripped.

Just a few years ago, Kanye West seemed to be on top of the world. However, over the last three years, it seems (despite his claims of liberation) all the things he said he valued are being stripped from him.

He lost his wife, his lucrative fashion partnerships, many of his friends, and about 6.55 billion dollars, and now, he could lose one of his doctorate titles in his hometown.

According to WJOL, an online petition has been circulating asking for the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to take back the honorary doctorate they gave to the Grammy Award-winner in 2015.

The protest was sparked after Ye started publicly spewing antisemitism rhetoric.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, in October Kanye took to social media and made the comment he would go “Death Con on the Jews.” Immediately, people started to abandon ship. He also asked Jews to forgive Adolf Hitler.

As a result, West lost his deal with Balenciaga and Adidas, which dropped his already diminished wealth from 1.2 billion dollars to 500 million dollars.

Over 11,000 signatures have been added to the petition.

While some people are getting their doctorates taken away, others are gaining them.

Houston rapper Z-Ro was granted an honorary doctorate award from a Christian University over the past weekend.