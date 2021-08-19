Petition Started To Keep King Von Mural On O’Block

Local residents can also vote via text to make sure the painting stays up.

Dayvon “King Von” Bennett was killed on November 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Mural Movement immortalized Lil Durk’s protégé with a portrait located in Parkway Gardens which is also known as O’Block.

According to reports, the Chicago police department wants the artwork by Chris Devins removed. The authorities are said to be concerned about King Von being associated with the Black Disciples street gang.

Kelly Pujue, a fan of King Von, launched a Change.org petition in order to pressure Chicago mayor Lori E. Lightfoot to make sure the painting stays up. As of press time, more than 3,600 people have signed the petition.

A description on Change.org reads:

I am writing this petition in reference to the mural that was painted of beloved drill artist KING VON who passed away Nov. 6th 2020. The mural is by Chris Devins organized by The Mural Movement and is facing parkway gardens which is also known as O’block. Rumor has it the police don’t like it and want it removed immediately. They say that it is going to promote violence and cause people from other gangs to deface it to cause conflict in that spot. The police are pressuring the store owner to remove it, although the store owner agreed to have it.

This is where king vons friends and family are from and this is where it belongs! Kelly Pujue – Change.org

Delilah Martinez’s Mural Movement reportedly had a meeting about the art piece with King Von’s management and Chicago Alderman Jeanette Taylor of the 20th Ward.

The local community can play of role in deciding whether the King Von mural will remain on the wall of the Parkway Foods grocery store.

Residents in the 20th Ward area can cast a vote by texting 312-981-9901. All respondents must text proof of address to participate in the voting process.