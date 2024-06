Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pharoahe Monch is scheduled to hit the Lincoln Center stage in New York City on July 3 in celebration of his debut album, Internal Affairs. The event, which marks the project’s 25th anniversary, is free and open to the public and includes special guests MOP, Boogie Blind and more.

“I want to give a high energy performance but with care and respect for each song,” he tells AllHipHop. “Also, to exude gratitude is super important during this performance. I want it to be clear how honored I am to be doing this anniversary show at the prestigious Lincoln Center. Twenty-five years later it really has hit me that I am a cog in this culture that has done so much for so many, for so long.”

Of course, Monch also plugged the show on social media, writing, “July 3rd at Lincoln Center, I’ll be celebrating the 25 years of my solo debut album ‘Internal Affairs. Also I’ll be bringing to the stage some amazing artist who have played an integral role to the album and my career. This concert will be free to the public!! Pull-up, let’s celebrate!”

Pharoahe Monch originally hails from Queens and first gained prominence in the early ’90s as part of Organized Konfusion alongside Prince Po. The duo was celebrated for their intricate rhymes and sophisticated wordplay, releasing influential albums like Stress: The Extinction Agenda, a touchstone in underground Hip-Hop to this day. Monch’s solo career began with the release of his 1999 album Internal Affairs, which included the hit single “Simon Says”—a track notable for its commanding use of a sample from the film Godzilla​.

Pharoahe Monch’s work is consistently characterized by his adept storytelling, sharp social commentary and ability to seamlessly blend different musical styles. His lyrical prowess has earned him a dedicated following and respect from peers within the Hip-Hop community. Monch has collaborated with a bevy of artists throughout his career, contributing to his diverse catalog. Albums like W.A.R. (We Are Renegades) and PTSD: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder showcase his continued relevance and artistic evolution, addressing themes of personal and societal struggles with depth and introspection.

Other projects include Pharoahe Monch’s work with the band Th1rt3en comprised of Monch, renowned guitarist Marcus Machado and Jack White’s drummer Daru Jones. In 2021, Monch made his late-night television debut with Th1rt3en on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The trio performed the song “Scarecrow” from A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism.

Find more information about the Lincoln Center show here…and get the f### up.