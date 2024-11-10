Pharrell Explains How Chicken McNuggets Got Him Fired From McDonalds

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Despite being fired from McDonald’s three times, Pharrell Williams found new heights in music and fashion, proving his one-time career missteps were simply stepping stones to success.

Pharrell Williams once fought to keep a job at McDonald’s, facing three terminations before he decided fast food wasn’t for him.

The Grammy-winning artist, now a significant figure in music and fashion, opened up about his early employment struggles while speaking with BBC Radio 2.

Pharrell Williams, who has an estimated net worth exceeding $250 million, revealed the reason for his McJob failures: “McDonald’s was my first and only job. I got fired three times. I was eating the chicken nuggets.”

Finding a personal favorite combination in the fast food world, Williams shared, “I have to say, I found the sweet and sour sauce and the chicken nugget a pretty combination. It got me in trouble. I got fired three times but not for the same thing.”

Known globally for his chart-topping hit “Happy” and his collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, the singer and producer shared details about why his time with the Golden Arches ended.

“The first two times it was just because I was lazy. The third was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re just sitting there eating nuggets?’” he joked, illustrating how his laidback attitude didn’t quite fit the high-energy demands of his fast-food role.

Williams’ firing from McDonald’s appears to have served as fuel for subsequent success.

He soon pivoted towards a career that transformed him into a multi-talented artist with hits alongside Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, Madonna, and Rihanna.

His work as both a producer and member of music groups, including The Neptunes and NERD, helped him climb to the top of the charts in both the U.S. and worldwide markets during the 2000s.

In addition to his music career, the artist has made significant strides in fashion, establishing brands like Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream.

As of February 2023, he also assumed the role of men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton.