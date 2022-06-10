Pharrell Williams Calls 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator “Ravenous Wolves”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Skateboard P recruits the two Grammy winners for his latest track.

Hip Hop legend Pharrell Williams called on two modern-day rap stars for the new “Cash In Cash Out” single. 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator joined forces with Pharrell for the cut.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to Pharrell Williams about “Cash In Cash Out” featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator. The Neptunes member had high praise for his collaborators.

“I knew the track was aggressive, and it doesn’t let up. So it’s like those are the two. It’s like letting two pit bulls loose. Ravenous. Two ravenous wolves,” said Pharrell. “Tyler went crazy. He had done that verse before he put his last album out.”

Pharrell Williams will also present the “Cash In Cash Out” music video later today (June 10). The track’s official visuals premiere at 12 pm ET on Pharrell’s verified YouTube channel.

“We knew that we wanted something that was different and something that was gripping, something that I had never really done before. That’s pretty much it. That’s always the goal,” Williams told Zane Lowe about the upcoming visuals.

The Virginia Beach-raised producer/rhymer continued, “I mean, just with everything else that I’m doing, I don’t want to play. If I can’t put a blow torch to your face, what am I doing? I mean, Scorsese doesn’t play. Why should I?”