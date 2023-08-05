Pharrell Williams Feels Like He’s Known Beyoncé For “Many Lives”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pharrell Williams thinks he knew Beyoncé in a past life. Read about what he had to say about working with the singer.

Pharrell Williams has shared details about crafting a jumpsuit for Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour.

The musician, who is the Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director, divulged details about creating the hitmaker’s custom jewel-covered jumpsuit in a video recently posted on Instagram by the French luxury brand.

“Beyoncé is a rare spirit,” Pharrell, 50, began the video. “The idea that I know her as a human being and have known her for all this time and our connection, I feel like I’ve known this person for many lives.”

Pharrell said that while creating the custom look, he considered the music icon’s body and silhouette first and foremost.

“The idea here was to give her something that allows her body to set the template,” he stated. “Not only its shape and its form, which is basically informed by her spirit. Your body is literally a spiritual encasement. Continue to celebrate her shape and her form, but also make her feel free at the same time.”

Pharrell added that the outfit was created for someone “who is royal in her spirit.”

“Everything was designed with an intention that a true, rare, very powerful spirit is meant to move,” he concluded.

According to Louis Vuitton, Pharrell also created custom garments for Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, who has joined her mother on stage on multiple occasions during the world tour.

It was announced in February that Pharrell had been appointed the creative director of menswear at the luxury brand.

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z supported him when he unveiled his first collection during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in France in June.