Pharrell Williams Reveals Biggest Lesson Working At Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams reveals what he has learned while working with Louis Vuitton since being named creative director of the legendary fashion house.

Pharrell Williams has revealed what he has learned while working with Louis Vuitton.

The musician was appointed the men’s creative director of the Parisian luxury brand earlier this year to replace the late Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021.

In an interview with GQ, Pharrell reflected on what he has learned during his time with the label so far.

“One of the greatest things that I’ve learned is about really concentrating on how to do something great, and how important it is to have the resources to bring it to life,” Pharrell told the outlet. “Being surrounded by the greatest of the greats, team wise, it just makes all the difference in the world. I mean, you can have good ideas all the time. There’s so many people with great ideas, but when you don’t have the right team around you and the unlimited resources and support, it’s just extremely difficult. I’ve learned that.”

Pharrell added, “I don’t know how I got anything done before this. Now I’m used to working with an orchestra of brilliant talent.”

Pharrell’s sophomore show for the brand took place in Hong Kong on Thursday last week. The event followed his debut fashion show in Paris in June.

In the interview, the 50-year-old discussed the success of his debut presentation.

“I didn’t have any expectations,” he admitted. “I just was so caught up in the process, as I am now. I’m just very… I’m not overwhelmed in a negative way, but I am consumed by the creative process and executing and getting things right. That’s so important to me.”