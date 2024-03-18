Philly Rapper Phat Geez Shot & Killed – Meek Mill Reacts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Police are searching for the person who killed Meek Mill’s collaborator Phat Geez, who was shot in Philadelphia.

Phat Geez, who worked with Meek Mill in the past, was fatally shot in Philadelphia on Sunday (March 17). Police said the 28-year-old rapper suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to local news reports, police responded to a call about a man with a gun on the 1200 block of North Taney Street in North Philadelphia on Sunday night. Cops found an injured Phat Geez on the street once they arrived at the scene.

Phat Geez was rushed to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but doctors could not save him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meek Mill mourned Phat Geez’s shooting death on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Rip phat geez,” he wrote. “Philly is a terrible place for black people to live… you see too much death!!!! Smh.”

Meek Mill lamented gun violence in his hometown of Philadelphia, calling for change on Instagram Stories.

“If Phat really got killed in the holy month of Ramadan while fasting…. I think it’s time we fully break the streets up in Philly! A lot of dummies with guns!” he wrote.

Phat Geez, whose real name was Derrick Gant, released a song titled “No Gunzone” in February. He promoted the track’s music video via Instagram hours before his death.

The video’s description said the late rapper lost close friends and his blood brother to gun violence and the criminal justice system. The video noted his father had been in jail for more than 25 years.

Police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive in Phat Geez’s shooting death. Cops offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest.

The Philadelphia Police Department asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. Tipsters can also call or text the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).