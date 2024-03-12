Meek Mill Threatens Poundside Pop Over Disparaging Interview: “You Gone Die”

Meek Mill seemed unable to stop ranting on social media as he turned his attention to Poundside Pop, a fellow rapper from Philadelphia.

Meek Mill was enraged by Philly rapper Poundside Pop’s interview with DJ Akademiks. Pop added to Meek’s drama by airing their issues in a conversation with Akademiks, who antagonized Meek over allegations from a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy.

Akademiks stirred up serious issues between Meek and Pop as threats were exchanged on social media. Meek claimed Pop talked too much and admitted he wanted Pop “out the way.”

“Why you keep speaking on vert for you from the zoo stop tryna connect because you scared p####,” Meek wrote on Instagram Stories. “I ain’t gone let up off ya [neck] until you do something…. You gone die goinn against me nothing the less…. Making up all this dumb s### let’s see who run the hood you around today because I am?”

He continued, “You want this s### for you p####… I die your whole family getting wiped down… let’s say less this guy saying n##### names and s### this a boy ima treat him that way when we meet! It’s real facts not a threat ima be in Philly all day today! Moving around til night I ge there like 10pm lol.”

Meek claimed Pop’s father was the man who snitched on Tommy Hill, a member of the Philly rap group RAM Squad. Meek said it was in his foe’s DNA to “hate real kings” like him.

“Poundside pop dad is boy backs son that snitched on the whole ram squad the biggest Philly rap group,” Meek wrote with a link to the video below. “This is his son now coming after me that s### in they blood I will crush his son tho i move different … that’s his dad … says it all smh.”

Meek boasted about his accomplishments while addressing his beef with Pop. Meek also referenced Nipsey Hussle’s death in the Instagram Stories tirade.

“Bum ass n##### hating on a king,” he wrote. “I done changed laws put like 20 black and brown men in the city on real money… gave verses to everybody… gave millions of toys and clothing to the kids…. I never been touched in the county or state… nobody ever robbed me in my life never been shot thank god for all that… put half the hood on jets and showed them a better life… use this as a example you come up… get your family and move like the big celebs do these guys are becoming mentally sick and I’m starting to geek with them! Forever stepping never letting a bum kill me eva! I woke up on this everyday since I seen that footage of nipsey.… The hood let down big with that…. Made me different! I’ll protect my own soul.”

Pop repeatedly trolled Meek over the Diddy lawsuit, which claimed Meek had sex with Diddy, and accused his foe of hanging with a well-known “rat” in Philly. Pop declared he was ready to “rumble” over their feud, which appeared to be on the verge of escalating to violence.