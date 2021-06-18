AllHipHop

Phoenix Suns Fans Shocked Over Chris Paul COVID Diagnosis

The Phoenix Suns will be down one man when the Western conference finals start, after Chris Paul was diagnosed with COVID.

Basketball superstar Chris Paul has been sidelined from the NBA Playoffs after testing positive for COVID.

The Phoenix Suns guard helped his team beat current champions the Los Angeles Lakers and favorites the Denver Nuggets, but now he’ll be out of the line-up for an indefinite period of time as part of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

That means he’ll miss the start of the Western Conference Finals, when the Suns take on either the Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz.

Ironically, reports suggest Paul is fully vaccinated, making his COVID diagnosis rare.

