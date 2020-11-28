Phresher Thankful To Be Alive After Assault And Kidnapping Attempt

(AllHipHop News)
“Love & Hip Hop” star Phresher is thanking his lucky stars he is still alive.
The buzzing Brooklyn Drill rapper took to Instagram to reveal he was the victim of a violent assault and robbery. Phresher opened up about the incident from his hospital bed, as he recuperates.
While Phresher, born Kashaun Rameek Rutling, didn’t reveal too many details about the incident, he did say he narrowly avoided being kidnapped in the altercation, where he was relieved of his jewels, his car and other valuables – except his life.
“Words cant describe how grateful I am today for my family and friends. Last Friday I put my family, friends and team through a Real Scare. I was robbed at gunpoint … gun butted and almost kidnapped,” Phresher revealed. “They took my car, money, jewelry but they couldn’t take my spirit. I’M STILL HERE and for that I am grateful to be able to tell you this because things could have been different. 2020 has been a difficult year but we gotta keep pushing. EVERY DAY YOU WAKE UP IS A GIFT … JUST OPEN IT! Remember this what don’t kill will only make you stronger.”
In addition to being featured in “Love & Hip Hop New York” since 2019, Phresher has also been hard at work on his music career.
Phresher recently released a song titled “All The Smoke 2.0” featuring Fivio Foreign and Stunna 4 Vegas.