Woman Paralyzed After Being Assaulted Over $9 Drink At Pitbull Concert

A woman who went to see Pitbull at a concert ended getting assaulted by a man who thought she stole his drink. Now she is paralyzed from the waist down.

Imagine being at a Hip-Hop concert, you accidentally move someone’s drink, and then that person beats you to a pulp.

That’s exactly what happened to 22-year-old Madysen Audet who says that she was in the audience with her friends and family at a Pitbull concert when an older man and others attacked her because he could not find his drink.

Audet’s journey out at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Sunday evening proved to be a night that she will never forget. Days later, she still has no feeling below her waist.

According to an interview she had with 7News from her bed, it was like a movie.

She said, “I was like this is definitely not where I expected to be right now,” the Gen-Zer said.

“The man climbed over three seats and just uppercut me in the face,” Audet continued. “I flew back like five feet and the next thing I know the girl was on top of me wailing on me a couple of times.”

“There’s no taking it back. You can’t just be like, ‘I’m sorry I’ll undo it,” she said. “It’s not like stealing a drink where you can just replace it. It’s not like stealing somebody’s legs and you can just replace them.”

While it looks grim, she is not losing faith. “I’m kinda hoping with positivity and staying distracted that this isn’t really going to be a reality and that this is just temporary and something I’ll be able to get through,” she shared.

As of right now, the police have not located the culprit, thus no arrests have been made. They have said they are closing in on who started the free-for-all brawl that injured this young woman.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her injuries. At the time of this publishing, the family has raised less than $8,000.