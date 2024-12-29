Pitbull Optimistic About 2025

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pitbull brought passion and personal memories to Times Square as he honored underdogs and shared hope before the ball drop welcoming 2025.

Pitbull took center stage in Times Square to help put the final touches on the famed New Year’s Eve ball, turning a routine preparation into one of his signature celebrations.

Standing alongside the massive, brightly lit sphere, the Miami-born rapper offered a deeply personal reflection on perseverance and success, tying his life story to the global tradition that draws billions of viewers annually.

“I used to be that little kid that used to clean houses with my mother,” Pitbull said, addressing the crowd gathered for the unveiling. “And to be here to represent a product that’s going to represent all the underdogs… the unsung heroes.”

The 12-foot-wide, six-ton ball, cloaked in 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles and illuminated by over 32,000 LED lights, serves as both a symbol and a spectacle.

More than just an icon of celebration, the ball exemplifies resilience and renewal, themes Pitbull embraced as he spoke with optimism about the year ahead.

“We’re here to just let them know and let everybody know—why dream when you can live it? 2025 is all the way live,” he declared energetically, urging individuals to seize the moment and welcome the promises of a new year.

Even Pitbull took a moment to reflect on how far he has come since his humble beginnings.

“To be here today is something I never imagined,” he said.

Times Square’s annual festivities, the epicenter of global New Year’s Eve celebrations, will feature performances by stars like Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, TLC, and Megan Moroney.

As the countdown begins, millions in New York City and over a billion viewers worldwide will tune in, marking the start of 2025 with music, cheers, and the ball’s glittering descent.