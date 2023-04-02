Pittsburgh Steelers Tease NFL Fans With Snoop Dogg Signing Announcement

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

On Saturday (April 1), the team announced they’d signed “wide receiver” Calvin Broadus Jr., professionally known as Snoop Dogg.

Even the NFL’s official Twitter accounted joined the fun, adding, “Reigning Pro Bowl Games Captain finds a new home.”

We have agreed to terms with WR Calvin Broadus Jr.



Details: https://t.co/EBgasWShyx pic.twitter.com/iDdP7g6bGq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 1, 2023

Perhaps the funniest part about the entire scenario is it wouldn’t be out of the question for Snoop to add another title to his résumé. The multi-faceted artist is a modern day renaissance man in every sense of the word. From commercials and albums to his acquisition of Death Row Records, it seems there’s nothing Snoop can’t do.

Given the fact he’s now 51 years old might put a wrench in a professional sports career, but who knows? Maybe he’ll end up owing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Snoop opened up about his Steelers fandom in 2010, which was inspired by his grandfather.

“It was in the ’70s watching them on television battle the Raiders,” he told Steelers.com at the time. “In California it was the Raiders or the Steelers and everyone was choosing the Raiders. I just couldn’t go with what everyone was going with. I wanted to go with the Steelers. I loved their attitude and the way they played and went out and won. I became a fan in the ’70s and have been riding with them ever since.”

And the Steelers are clearly riding with Snoop.