Playboi Carti Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Driver During Utah Assault Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti was accused of threatening to shoot a driver and assaulting another during a heated October encounter in Utah.

Playboi Carti allegedly threatened to shoot a limousine driver and punched another during a chaotic confrontation in Utah while en route to a tour rehearsal, according to newly released police dispatch audio.

The 30-year-old rapper was initially cited for misdemeanor assault after reportedly striking driver Carl Reynolds during an argument involving Carti’s girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos, on October 2 in Park City.

But dispatch recordings obtained by TMZ suggest the situation escalated beyond what was originally reported.

According to the audio, an officer told a dispatcher that Carti threatened to “hit and shoot” a second driver, Lance Hayes, before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Police located Carti a short distance from where Reynolds had pulled over and issued a citation for the alleged assault. However, no charges were filed related to the threat against Hayes.

The incident unfolded while Carti was traveling to a scheduled rehearsal. Reynolds told police he was assaulted after Carti became upset during a dispute with Ramos and allegedly hit him in the face.

This isn’t the first time Carti has been entangled in legal issues. In 2017, he was arrested on domestic battery charges. Two years later, he was fined £800 in the UK after being convicted of assaulting his tour bus driver.

In 2020, he was arrested for drug and firearm possession. And in late 2022, he faced felony aggravated assault charges for allegedly choking his then-pregnant girlfriend during an argument over a paternity test.

Carti is currently on tour and has not publicly addressed the latest developments. His legal team has also remained silent on the matter.

Court records show formal charges were filed on October 9 in Wasatch County. He is scheduled to appear in court this December.