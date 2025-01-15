Playboi Carti Fans Blast “Loser” Rapper Amid Iggy Azalea’s Deadbeat Dad Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti fans are bashing the rapper on social media, not over his elusive album but in response to Iggy Azalea’s absent father claims.

Iggy Azalea says her co-parenting relationship with Playboi Carti has not improved, claiming the rapper has not seen their child in months.

The Australian artist opened up about her son’s father during a Twitch livestream on Tuesday (January 14) in response to fans asking about Carti’s elusive album.

“Someone’s saying tell Playboi Carti to drop,” Azalea said during the stream. “I don’t speak to him, my love. We haven’t heard from that man in over like 6 months.”

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti began dating in 2018 and had moved in together by December that year. They welcomed son Onyx in April 2002, but Azalea accused Carti of cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.

Last July, the “Fancy” hitmaker claimed she was parenting solo, and the situation appears to have remained the same.

“We don’t know where he is,” Azalea continued. “Have no idea, have no association. You have to tell somebody that that speaks to wherever he is. We don’t know or care.”

playboi carti’s bm(iggy azalea) speaks on carti pic.twitter.com/KZdgvnmtSb — playboivegeta00 (@playboivegeta00) January 14, 2025

Playboi Carti was trending Tuesday as fans bashed the rapper amid Azalea’s claims.

Iggy Azalea previously referred to herself as a “single mother,” and said there’s no co-parenting arrangement with Playboi Carti.

“I’m very much the only parent,” she explained. “No disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that’s just the reality of it.”

Azalea previously alleged she had described her relationship with Carti as “volatile.” She allegedly left when their son Onyx was just three weeks old because she wanted to break the “toxic cycle.”

“I had something happen one day with my son’s father and me and it was just like one of those moments where you’re just like, I didn’t wake up thinking this is what my day would be,” Azalea recalled. “But by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back. And that was the end of it.”