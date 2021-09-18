Popular Jeweler Sues Playboi Carti For $100K

Playboi Carti is being sued by high-end jeweler Eliantte & Co. for allegedly not paying the bill for multiple custom-made chains.

According to documents obtained by Radar Online, New York-based jeweler Eliantte & Co. claims Playboi Carti owes $97,063.75 for custom-made pieces delivered to him in September 2020. The items include a 14-carat white gold diamond rosary chain and two diamond tennis chains.

The lawsuit says Playboi Carti requested the custom-made jewelry and agreed to pay for the bling after it was manufactured. Carti was given an invoice the same day the chains were delivered to him.

Eliantte notes Carti made a partial payment of $100,000 in January 2021, but the total cost of the jewelry is $197,063.75. The jeweler says Carti has refused to pay the bill in full and kept the custom-made pieces.

“It is against equity and good conscience to permit Defendants to fail to pay the Unpaid Balance for goods that were custom made and are now in Defendants’ sole and exclusive possession,” the company contends in the lawsuit.

Eliantte is suing Carti for breach of contract. The company says it had to spend significant money to obtain the jewels and precious metals required to create the chains.

“In reliance upon Defendants’ representations, the Jewelry was custom-made to the exact specifications requested by Defendants and manufactured by Eliantte’s staff after many hours of careful labor and construction,” the suit reads.

Eliantte has crafted custom-made jewelry for Hip-Hop stars such as Future, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug and Migos.

Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch and many more artists have shouted out the brand and its owner Elliot in songs in recent years. Playboi Carti can even be heard referencing the jeweler in his song “Beno!” on 2020’s Whole Lotta Red album.