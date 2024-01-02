Ice Spice Reacts After Playboi Carti Shoots His Shot On New Travis Scott Collab “Backr00ms” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti dropped a New Year’s Day surprise on his fans and Ice Spice, shooting his shot on his new Travis Scott collab, “Backr00ms.”

Playboi Carti has a thing for Ice Spice, and he isn’t afraid to let her, or the world know how he feels, shooting his shot at the Bronx-bred rapper on his new song with Travis Scott.

Carti kicked off the New Year with a surprise single featuring Travis Scott called “Backr00ms” alongside a music video. The song, released on Monday (January 1) sees Carti round out his verse with his thoughts on the “Barbie World” rapper.

“I think I need me a Ice Spice, yeah, I want me a munch,” Playboi Carti raps on the track, which coincidentally dropped on the flame-haired artist’s birthday.

Furthermore, Playboi Carti doubled down on his Instagram Story, sharing a raunchy photo of Ice Spice from her birthday dump IG post.

In turn, Ice Spice shared Carti’s song announcement on her Story with a follow-up post on X.

backr00ms 💋 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) January 2, 2024

“Backr00ms” follows Carti and Scott’s#### song “FE!N” from Scott’s Utopia and their “Love Hurts,” and “Green & Purple” collaborations.

Meanwhile, Carti recently released the Kanye West-produced “2024” ahead of his upcoming album, rumored to be titled: I AM MUSIC.

He addressed the project during a November interview with Numéro Berlin.

“I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris. Amazing,” Carti explained. “I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting.”