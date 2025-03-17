Playboi Carti & The Weeknd Embrace Streaming Stars Kai Cenat & Dabo At Rolling Loud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti shocked Rolling Loud fans by bringing Kai Cenat and Dabo onstage during his set with The Weeknd.

Playboi Carti stunned festival-goers when he brought streaming sensations Kai Cenat and Dabo onstage during his electrifying performance with The Weeknd at Rolling Loud Sunday (March 16).

Footage from the event shows Carti shouting out the content creators before they joined him mid-performance.

At one point, Carti even hands Dabo the mic and later gifts him his signature “YVL” chain.

“..dabo keep smiling at me” “..kai i love you” 😭 pic.twitter.com/P9Ul2hGp2S — west (@west3sss) March 17, 2025

Playboi Carti hands Dabo the microphone to sing mid Rolling Loud Performance 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J1676dyaSN — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 17, 2025

But the surprises didn’t stop there. The Weeknd, who had joined Carti as a special guest performer during the set, embraced Cenat and Dabo onstage, showing genuine enthusiasm upon meeting the two streamers.

Kai Cenat and Dabo just met The Weeknd while he was performing “Rather Lie” with Playboi Carti 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/JqYORMR2lQ — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 17, 2025

This high-profile appearance follows a week of intense excitement for Dabo, who had previously gone viral after emotionally reacting to news of Playboi Carti’s MUSIC album release.

Dabo tearfully exclaimed, “I’m about to have a heart attack,” while showing his viewers a DM from Carti confirming the project’s arrival.

Dabo almost breaks down into tears after Playboi Carti DMs him on IG confirming the album is dropping on Friday 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/CVxxFE2Rw8 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 13, 2025

Playboi Carti Tells Kai Cenat & Dabo What Happened With Adin Ross

Carti’s relationship with content creators recently came under scrutiny after an awkward encounter with streamer Adin Ross in February 2024. During Ross’ highly publicized livestream—which drew over half a million viewers—Carti arrived two hours late, appearing masked in near-total darkness. Despite Ross initially promising Carti $2 million and a Ferrari, the rapper spent just six minutes on camera before leaving abruptly after receiving a duffle bag filled with cash. Ross later clarified he hadn’t paid the whole amount and publicly apologized to his audience.

Addressing that incident recently on a Discord call with Kai Cenat, Dabo, and ImDontai, Playboi Carti expressed his discomfort regarding the Adin Ross incident but said it hasn’t put him off streamers.

“Yeah, I got to [go on another stream],” Playboi Carti said. “I ain’t like that Adin Ross s###, bro. It wasn’t even supposed to be like that, no cap. You know what I’m saying? I wish that s### wasn’t like that; I don’t mean anything negative, for real.”