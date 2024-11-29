Playboi Carti Vows To Debut “I AM MUSIC” Album At Rolling Loud Miami

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get ready for Playboi Carti’s new album, “I AM MUSIC!”

Looks like Playboi Carti fans just might get the Atlanta rapper’s new album just in time for Christmas.

On Wednesday (November 28), the official Instagram account for Carti’s Opium record label revealed the news that the follow-up to his Whole Lotta Red album, I AM MUSIC, will be debuted at the upcoming Rolling Loud Music Festival’s 10-year anniversary event in Miami on December 15.

“MIAMI TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY I AM MUSIC WILL B PLAYED KANT WAIT TO SEE YAL MFS NAH FR,” the post caption read.

As if the hype surrounding the album wasn’t rabid enough, the announcement follows a surprise release from Carti that fans have already tentatively titling ” PLAY THIS [All Different Type Of Hoes].” Additionally, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif shared a tweet following the announcement, revealing that he spoke to Carti for several hours the night before the news went live. In the process, he told followers that Carti played him music from the album and further added anticipation to the project.

“Was on FaceTime with Carti last night for like 2 hours,” Cherif wrote. “Bro played me some fiiiiiire from the album. I Am Music is about to be a classic. Rolling Loud Miami debut. Movie! And he’s sorry about Thailand. S### happens but we move on. Let’s goooooo!”

Was on FaceTime with Carti last night for like 2 hours. Bro played me some fiiiiiire from the album. I Am Music is about to be a classic. Rolling Loud Miami debut. Movie! And he’s sorry about Thailand. S### happens but we move on. Let’s goooooo! — Tariq (@TariqCherif) November 27, 2024

Not to mention, talk show legend Maury Povich shouted out Carti in a post on the official Instagram account for The Maury Show, writing, “Drop the album.” This follows multiple NBA teams and other athletic organizations initiating a similar campaign on Twitter earlier this year after Carti went on a crazy run posting throwback jerseys and snippets of unreleased music on social media.

As of 2023, Whole Lotta Red has been certified Platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), which adds another layer of anticipation to I AM MUSIC by way of the high expectations fans aleady have for the album since Carti dropped the lead single “ALL RED” in September.

Check out the shoutout Maury gave Carti in the post below.