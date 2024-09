Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti fans are up in arms after the Atlanta rapper shared a major album announcement on his birthday.

Playboi Carti has released his first solo single on streaming platforms in four years, “All Red,” but his fans are not happy.

The Atlanta native teased a major announcement on his birthday, Thursday, September 12, and excited fans felt sure his long-awaited third studio album was imminent. All month, fans have been convinced that he was gearing up to drop his upcoming project titled MUSIC following a recent increase in social media activity and cryptic posts.

CARTI HAS THE NUMBER 3 ON HIS JERSEY BC HE IS DROPPING IN 3 WEEKS FROM NOW WHICH IS ON SEPTEMBER 13TH OMG ITS TIME pic.twitter.com/z8XzqI3Dag — Ploybert Corti (@PloybertCorti) August 24, 2024

However, when the big reveal finally came, Playboi Carti announced he would release box sets to accompany the album. He shared pre-order links for three different box sets which include merch. He didn’t say when the album would arrive save for promising the digital would arrive before next fall.

“Album release date to be announced,” read a statement on Carti’s website. “Digital album will be available near the release date, no later than six months from April 18th, 2025.”

Fans were disappointed and underwhelmed even after Carti dropped a surprise track, “All Red” Friday (September 12).

Playboi Carti



ALL RED



🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴pic.twitter.com/TwNez4DI1j — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 13, 2024

“Im blocking you bro,” one person commented on Instagram. “N#### gave us merch,” added another.

Over the past couple of weeks, Playboi Carti shared cryptic posts of himself wearing NBA jerseys. Fans believed the jerseys hinted at possible album release dates or features.

After Thursday’s big reveal, angry fans took to X (Twitter) to vent their frustrations. Check out some of the reactions below.

nothing worse than seeing playboi carti and soon in the same sentence https://t.co/2jgYWCNL0m — isaiah✰ (@tlop444) September 13, 2024