Playboi Carti Fans On High Alert Over The Weeknd Tease

Playboi Carti hasn’t released an album since 2020’s “Whole Lotta Red.” He collaborated with The Weeknd on the song “Popular” in 2023.

Playboi Carti hinted at a new collaboration with The Weeknd amid fan speculation over the reclusive rapper’s third studio album. Carti posted a photo of himself FaceTiming The Weeknd on Instagram Stories, making fans wonder if the two teamed up for new music on Monday (August 26).

Carti and The Weeknd previously worked together on the song “Popular” with Madonna. The track was originally supposed to appear on a soundtrack for The Weeknd’s HBO show The Idol. “Popular” was included on a deluxe edition of his greatest hits album The Highlights.

Fans have impatiently waited for Carti to release a new album for a few years. His last project, Whole Lotta Red, dropped in 2020.

Carti and Iggy Azalea’s son Onyx was also born in 2020. Azalea claimed Carti wasn’t handling his share of the parenting duties on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast in July.

“I’m very much the only parent,” she said. “No disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that’s just the reality of it.”

Azalea and Carti’s romance ended the same year their son was born. She said the former couple had “a volatile relationship” in a 2023 interview. The Australian rapper broke up with Carti to “break the toxic cycle.”