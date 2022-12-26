Playboi Carti’s Third Studio Album: Is it Coming Soon?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Is Playboi Carti going to drop new music tonight? Fans are going nuts with speculation after the rapper’s cryptic tweet!

Playboi Carti has been teasing his fans on Twitter with the possibility of new music.

He took to Twitter today, on Christmas, and he wrote simply, “love all my supporters it’s time,” leading fans to speculate about him dropping a new album.

love all my supporters it’s time — . (@playboicarti) December 25, 2022

If this were to happen, it would be his third studio album and the first since the release of Whole Lotta Red in December 2020.

Fans of Playboi Carti are going wild with assumptions because his message of “it’s time” falls on the same day as the release of “Whole Lotta Red,” which dropped on December 25th, 2022.

This has led many to believe that the rapper plans to unleash another album as a Christmas gift for his fans. And if history is an indicator, Playboi Carti’s fans will be snapping up his new music and starting off his 2023 with a hit record.

Whola Lotta Red hit streaming services on Christmas Day in 2020 and earned its Gold certification a month later in January.

While there has been no official confirmation from Playboi Carti or his team, the prospect of new music has fans on the edge of their seats.

Whether or not “it’s time” refers to a new album from the rapper remains to be seen, but one thing is sure: Playboi Carti’s fans anxiously await updates or announcements about new music. The tweet racked up almost 10 million views on Twitter and garnered at least 15,000 comments.

Take a look at some of the replies:

I don’t know how much more my heart can take Mr. Carter pic.twitter.com/0U9xvl1shj — Simply (@simplyn64) December 25, 2022

this is a christmas w — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) December 25, 2022

hope it’s not whole lotta 🧢 — Ayman Seleha (@AymanSeleha) December 25, 2022

Thank you a true Christmas miracle — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) December 25, 2022

carti i cried last night because you didn’t drop. please don’t tease me again. — khi (@stymeed) December 25, 2022