Plies Comments On Bobbi Althoff Using Hip-Hop Culture To “Cash Out”

Love her or hate her, Bobbi Althoff has quickly become one of the most-talked-about social media personalities in 2023. Her purposely awkward presentation even has 2000s-era rapper Plies taking notice of the podcaster.

Bobbi Althoff gained a lot of mainstream attention after she sat down with music megastar Drake earlier this year. The Really Good Podcast interview caused controversy after Althoff pulled the episode from her YouTube channel and other platforms.

Since June, Althoff spoke with additional Hip-Hop recording artists Armani White, Lil Yachty, Tyga and Offset. She has also questioned Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and other celebrities.

Is Bobbi Althoff Just Using Hip-Hop For Clout?

Althoff’s quirky, nonchalant interview style has faced criticism. Some Hip-Hop fans, media figures and performers suggest she is essentially using Hip-Hop stars for clout by making a mockery of the culture.

This week, Plies weighed in on the months-long discussion surrounding Bobbi Althoff. The “Shawty” hitmaker reacted to a resurfaced video of Althoff appearing bored at a Drake concert in Los Angeles.

“Y’all Get Nothing Out Of This She Gets Everything!! She Needs To Use The Culture To Appear Lost!! That’s Her Cash Out!!!! 🙄,” posted Plies on the X social media app on October 2.

Y’all Get Nothing Out Of This She Gets Everything!! She Needs To Use The Culture To Appear Lost!! That’s Her Cash Out!!!! 🙄 https://t.co/FkHFXUa2MP — Plies (@plies) October 3, 2023

Jemele Hill Criticizes Althoff’s Interviews

Sports journalist Jemele Hill recently gave her opinion about Bobbi Althoff as well. The former SportsCenter anchor expressed concern about Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast show with Offset.

“I don’t find these types of interviews particularly enjoyable or interesting. Instead it just sadly points out how real Hip-Hop journalism has been practically erased,” posted Jemele Hill on X.

Hill also added, “Some of the media teams behind these artists aren’t interested in them sitting down with credible people who know how to tell stories and do quality interviews. Then they wonder why an artist’s real story goes untold, neglected or that artist is misunderstood.”