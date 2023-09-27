Jemele Hill Takes Issue With Bobbi Althoff Interviewing Offset

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The veteran sports commentator suggests Hip-Hop journalism is being erased.

Social media personality Bobbi Althoff sat down with Hip-Hop artist Offset. A clip from the upcoming The Really Good Podcast episode spread across the internet this week.

“I honestly don’t know how this came about, I’m not gonna lie to you,” Bobbi Althoff told Offset. “My team could have reached out to yours. I don’t want to make you look bad.”

The Georgia-raised rapper eventually fired back, “I had to go on TikTok, I couldn’t even Google you. I had to TikTok search. I couldn’t Google you. Google’s not there yet. You’re not there yet. But you’ll be there.”

Some social media users expressed frustration with Bobbi Althoff getting the opportunity to interview several rap stars. Previously, the TikTok content creator spoke with Drake, Lil Yachty, Tyga, and Armani White.

Drake faced criticism for going on Bobbi Althoff’s show and not a more Hip-Hop-focused outlet. That über-viral The Really Good Podcast interview with Drake has been pulled from the internet for unknown reasons.

Sports journalist Jemele Hill is also among the people who take issue with Althoff interviewing prominent Hip-Hop figures like Offset. Earlier this week, the former ESPN contributor voiced her concerns on the X platform.

“I don’t find these types of interviews particularly enjoyable or interesting. Instead it just sadly points out how real Hip-Hop journalism has been practically erased,” posted Jemele Hill.

She continued, “Some of the media teams behind these artists aren’t interested in them sitting down with credible people who know how to tell stories and do quality interviews. Then they wonder why an artist’s real story goes untold, neglected or that artist is misunderstood.”