Bobbi Althoff Talks Feeling “Uncomfortable” During “Awkward” Meet-Up With Lil Yachty

In a very short amount of time, Bobbi Althoff has become one of the most talked about content creators on the internet. Her interviews with Hip Hop stars Drake and Lil Yachty generated headlines.

In particular, Bobbi Althoff’s recent sitdown with Lil Yachty is making the rounds online again. That episode of The Really Good Podcast amassed more than 5.3 million YouTube views since premiering on July 23.

Althoff spoke to the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast about her encounter with Yachty. According to the TikTok personality, the initial meeting with the Atlanta rapper made her feel uneasy.

“When I walked into his house, I was so uncomfortable. It was so awkward,” said Bobbi Althoff about the meet-up with Yachty. “I walked into his house and it was super awkward because he’s really kind of awkward and I heard that going into it.”

She added, “I walked into his house and he didn’t really even say hi to me. I was like, ‘Let’s go to the bathroom.’ We go to the bathroom then we get out and he’s just sitting there with his two assistants and he’s not even acknowledging that I’m in the room.”

Bobbi Althoff went on to say a friend suggested she address the perceived awkwardness during the interview with Lil Yachty. The Really Good Podcast conversation did include Althoff and Yachty discussing the situation on camera.

In addition, Bobbi Althoff’s viral interview with Drake also generated conversation over the last several days. According to reports, Althoff and Drake unfollowed each other on Instagram. Plus, the podcast episode with the Canadian rap star has been taken down.