Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy wasted no time rubbing salt into Plies’ wounds on social media Monday after the Florida rapper dropped his copyright infringement lawsuit, reigniting their fiery feud. The outspoken “Crank That” hitmaker shared a screenshot of a report revealing that Plies voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice. Never one to mince words, Soulja Boy trolled […]

Soulja Boy wasted no time rubbing salt into Plies’ wounds on social media Monday after the Florida rapper dropped his copyright infringement lawsuit, reigniting their fiery feud.

The outspoken “Crank That” hitmaker shared a screenshot of a report revealing that Plies voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice.

Never one to mince words, Soulja Boy trolled Plies over the decision.

“Just like I thought,” he captioned the post. “Sit yo lil broke ass down n####. This my s### dummy.”

The legal drama began in November 2024 when Plies filed a lawsuit in California federal court against Soulja Boy, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla.

Plies claimed that GloRilla’s song “Wanna Be” illegally sampled his 2008 track “Me & My Goons.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Plies also accused Soulja Boy’s 2010 smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” of initially using the unauthorized sample, demanding damages and a jury trial.

Soulja Boy immediately fired back at the allegations, calling Plies a “liar” and a “snitch” during a heated Instagram Live session.

Insisting that his song was completely original, he mocked Plies’ accusations as an attention-seeking tactic. Soulja even suggested that the rapper rename himself “Lies.”

Soulja Boy also questioned Plies’ motives, questioning why the rapper waited 14 years to pursue legal action.

The lawsuit lingered for roughly four months until Plies unexpectedly withdrew his claims on March 13, 2025, per Rolling Stone.

Court records show no settlement was reached. However the case was dismissed “without prejudice,” and Plies could refile in the future.