Plies Loses His Mind Over Britney Spears’ Pole Dancing Routine

The outspoken rapper salutes his “White Diamond Bih” on IG.

Britney Spears has a fan in Plies. The Florida-bred rapper once again shows love to Spears on social media.

Two weeks ago, Plies took to Instagram to express his appreciation for Britney Spears’ in-house dance videos. He wrote,” 🤣🤣Her Drawls Be Everything To Me!! Look How She Wear’em. They Be Sagging Like She Ain’t Finish Put’em On!!! I Luv Dis Sh*t!!!🤣😍.”

The “Bust It Baby (Part 2)” hitmaker also shared two more social media reactions to Britney Spears over the last month. His latest online commentary, posted on August 14, included him highlighting the popstar’s pole dance routine.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 My White Diamond Bih (From The Players Club) 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Go To Pound Town Britt!!! Go To Pound Town Britt!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Man I Luh Britt Bih!!! 🤣🤣🤣 #Plies Go Pre Order My New Hat Line ‘Loved’ Partnered With @KingCircleHat Pre Order Link In Bio!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️,” stated Plies.

The Ice Cube-directed 1998 motion picture, The Players Club, told the story of employees at a fictional strip club. The movie’s cast featured Ice Cube as well as LisaRaye McCoy, Bernie Mac, Jamie Foxx, Monica Calhoun, Chrystale Wilson, Adele Givens, and others.

Before becoming a diehard Britney Spears supporter, Plies scored a Platinum plaque for 2007’s The Real Testament album. He also earned RIAA Gold Awards for 2008’s Definition of Real album and 2016’s Da REAList album.

In addition to being a muse for Plies, Britney Spears is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. The former Disney Channel star has five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and six No. 1 projects on the Billboard 200 chart.

Spears also recently received a shout-out from Hip Hop star Cardi B. The Bronx native’s verse on Latto’s “Put It on da Floor Again” single featured Cardi rapping, “N####, cry for what? B####, these are Denim Tears. I’m sexy dancing in the house, I feel like Britney Spears.”